HAMMOND, IN - Joan Diane Smith (nee Sanders), age 79, of Hammond, Indiana passed away July 22, 2019. She is survived by her children: Patty (Jeff) Larsen, Brian Smith, Julie Smith and son-in-law Richard Galka; grandchildren: Cindy, Cristina and Heather Galka; Neil Smith, AnnMarie (Dustin) Sparks, Sara (Kyle) Capouch, and Karen Larsen; six great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Monday, July 29, 2019 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME: 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, Indiana 46311 with a visitation from 3:00-7:00 p.m. and a service at 6:00 p.m. Interment private.

Joan retired from Thomas Dodge after many years of employment and enjoyed cooking, reading and spending time with family.

For information call (219)864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.

