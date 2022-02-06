Dec. 31, 1927 - Feb. 3, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - In her own words…. Joan E. Gesse, 94 of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022. She was born December 31, 1927 in Hobart to the late Frank B. and Eva. A. (Rosenbaum) Nelson. After eight years at Trinity Lutheran grade school and graduating from Hobart High in 1945, Joan was able to secure office secretary at Studebaker Sales in Valparaiso, where she worked for many happy years. She met Leslie Gesse at a post war Legion Dance in Kouts, then married on August 4, 1951. He sadly passed away February 16, 1997.

Joan was interested in many things, playing guitar, music, garage sales, bingo, and loved animals and nature. She was a member of Heritage Lutheran Church, Valparaiso. God, family, and love of country were her base.

Joan is survived by her children: Thomas Gesse, Lori (Robert) Gathmann, and Kurt (Natalia) Gesse; grandchildren: Mark (Annie) Gathmann, Jenna (Travis) Bauman-Crane, and Jacob Gesse; and great granddaughter, Addie. She was also preceded in death by her son, Michael Gesse; sister, Shirley Nelson; and was the last of fourteen Gesse in-laws.

Visitation will be Friday, February 11, 2022 from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your charity of choice. www.moellerfuneralhome.com