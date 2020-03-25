VALPARAISO, IN - Joan Evans age 86 of Valparaiso passed away on March 20, 2020.

She was born on May 4, 1933 to Maynard and Ida Martin in Crown Point, IN. On May 12, 1951 she married Frederick Evans. Joan and Frederick lived in Valparaiso, IN, where they raised their seven children. Joan is survived by children, Neil (Margaret Zeck) Evans, Lee (Kathleen) Evans, Mary (Donald) Girouard, Dale Evans, Roy Evans, Ralph Evans, Sue (Brian) Koritko, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister Doris O'Keefe.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two grandsons and one great granddaughter.

Joan was very involved with Family Bible Church of Portage. She attended church and all of the functions. She was a member of the Moose Lodge of Valparaiso. Joan was an active crafter and enjoyed crochet, macrame, plastic canvas, counted cross stitch, ceramics and so much more. She went to St. Agnes of Valparaiso and Caring Hearts of Portage where she was well loved and taken care of. She was also an avid reader and mostly loved the Harlequin Romance Novels. Camping was another one of Joan's favorite activities. Joan sewed most of her children's clothes as they were growing up.