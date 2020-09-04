× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joan Hansen

CLEVER, MO — Joan Hansen, 90, of Clever, MO, departed this earth on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Joan is survived by her children, Sharon L. (Dan) Peterson, Robert G. (Cindy) Hansen and Dale L. (Pamela) Hansen; grandchildren, Robert, Carrol, Luke, Courtney, Ashley, Dale Jr., Russell, Kristine, Shawnna and Danielle; Tara (nee McBride); and 22 great-grandchildren.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Russell G. Hansen; parents, Raymond and Marjorie McBride; brothers, Robert and John McBride; sister, Kathryn Muzio; and grandson, Michael.

Joan was a Bank Associate at Gainer Bank-Crown Point branch for 10 years. She enjoyed sewing, yahtzee and playing cards. Joan was a former member of the Presbyterian Church in Glen Park. Joan was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandma, great-grandma, cousin, neighbor and friend. She will be missed by all.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Ave., IN 46410, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.