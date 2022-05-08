March 26, 1948 - May 5, 2022

Joan Hasse-Rodriguez (nee Salyers), age 74, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 5, 2022. She was born March 26, 1948, to the late Homer and Ella Salyers in West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Salvador "Butch" Rodriguez; her four children: Lisa (David) Laux, Chandra (Paul) Ostrander, Tami (Steve) Brown, and Jonathan Hasse; two stepchildren: Michael (Heather) Rodriguez and Angela (Fred) Orth; 18 grandchildren: Sarah (Zach) Woodall, Emilee (Maxwell) Stagl, Tyler Sams, Victoria Ostrander, Zachary Rudd, Valerie Sams, Gabrielle Sams, Kadin Petro, Carter Ostrander, Kylee Kardos, Cristina Chavez, Joey (Sarah) Todd, Xavier (Omar) Rodriguez, Alaynna Rodriguez, Leighton Rodriguez, Mikey Rodriguez, Anthony Orth and Jacob Orth; and seven great-grandchildren: Zach, Ivory, Maddie, Jaelyn, Leo, Zoey and Zaida; her brother, Dennie (Ethel) Salyers; and her sister, Linda (Michael) Gutierrez; and many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer Salyers and Ella Phillips; her first born son, Daniel Mills; brothers: Don (Delores) Salyers and Dennis Franklin Salyers; and her sister, Helen (David) Gutierrez.

Joan loved Jesus, her family and friends and wants her celebration of life to be a time of sharing memories and laughter. She loved life and loved to travel and was so excited to visit new places. She was a retired nurse and dedicated her life to taking care of and serving others which included volunteering at the Portage Resale Shop and Helping Hands Food Pantry.

In lieu of flowers, she requested that a gift of time or memorial contribution be made to the Helping Hands Food Pantry 793-4 Juniper Rd, Valparaiso IN 46385 or Portage Resale Shop 6450 Evergreen Ave Portage. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. at Real Life Community Church with Pastor Rich Doering officiating. www.burnsfuneral.com.