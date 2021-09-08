ST JOHN, IN - Joan Helen Depa, 86 of St. John, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 5, 2021. She was born February 23, 1935 in Whiting to Joseph and Mary (Lapota) Katchmar. Joan made her career as a Customer Service Representative with NIPSCO for 30 years. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Parish, and enjoyed gardening, fishing, doing word search puzzles, and taking trips to the casino.