Joan Helen Depa
Feb. 23, 1935 - Sep. 5, 2021
ST JOHN, IN - Joan Helen Depa, 86 of St. John, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 5, 2021. She was born February 23, 1935 in Whiting to Joseph and Mary (Lapota) Katchmar. Joan made her career as a Customer Service Representative with NIPSCO for 30 years. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Parish, and enjoyed gardening, fishing, doing word search puzzles, and taking trips to the casino.
Joan is survived by three nephews; great niece, Annette (Scott) Furto; great nephew, Paul (Rebecca) Skalka; and many great great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph Depa; two brothers; and one sister.
Following cremation, a private family service will be held. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements.