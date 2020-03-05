WHITING, IN - Joan I. "Pat" Peters (nee Gregorovich), 83 of Whiting, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the William J. Riley Memorial Residence, Munster. She was the beloved wife of the late James D. "Red" Peters who passed away May 6. 2013; loving mother of Gregory (Sabine), James (Susan), Peggy (Dennis) Hyde and Robert (Jeanine); "adopted daughter", Kim Forrester; cherished grandmother of Katelyn (Jesus) Herrera, Rachel, Jacob, Joshua, Emily and Hannah Peters; dearest sister of Kay (late Frederick) Rosinski, Susan (late Eugene Shebish) Gregorovich and the late Thomas Gregorovich; dear sister-in-law of Ann Gregorovich; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also preceded in death by her canine companion, "Bailey" and her feline friends, "Holly, Molly and Puff".

Joan Peters was born on December 3, 1936 to Joseph and Emma (Pieter) Gregorovich and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. She was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1954, was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Whiting, the St. John Rosary Society and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association. Joan received her Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from the Art Institute of Chicago, Class of 1959. She was a very talented artist and painter and enjoyed crafting, music, travel and nature. She loved to go camping, enjoying the outdoors with her family. At home, Joan was the "Commander in Chief", but was also a very compassionate and social person. She loved to entertain and was the family hostess. She was a great volunteer when her children were in school and supported the Band Parents programs at St. John School and Clark High School. She was a former employee of RR Donnelly where she met her beloved Jim. The two were married on October 6, 1960 and enjoyed 52 years of wedded bliss. Devoted to her family, Joan will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Whiting's "Gimme Shelter" (for pets) or to the St. John School Band program would be appreciated.