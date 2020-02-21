HOBART, IN - Joan (Joann) Garber, 91, of Hobart passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Community Hospital in Munster. Joan was born July 8, 1928 to Leo Nicholas and Mary Viola (Ward) Lenburg at Methodist Hospital in Gary, IN.

On May 12, 1956 she married Andrew C. Garber, in the Glen Park section of Gary, IN.

In 1946 Joan graduated from Lew Wallace High School. For 29 1/2 years she worked for First Federal Savings & Loan in Gary, as secretary to the president, before retiring.

In addition to her long years in the banking industry, Joan also helped operate the Garber Agency for forty-three years until 1999 and the Garber Store, both in Lake Station, IN.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joan was an avid tennis player as well as a long time Hobart Brickie and Notre Dame sports fan. She was a member of Assumption BVM Catholic Church, American Legion Auxiliary 454, and Tennis Lovers. She was also an American Savings & Loan Institute of Chicago graduate. Joan is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Andrew, her brother, John, and her parents.