Joan "Johanna" Zacok (nee, McTaggart)

MUNSTER, IN - Joan Zacok, age 100, of Munster went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 18, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Gail Zacok; two sons: Neal (Diane) Zacok and Mark (Jamie) Zacok; eight grandchildren: Andrea (Josh) Franklin, Zachary (Rebecca) Zacok, Craig (Meghan) Zacok, Kyle and Olivia Zacok, Nicholas (Casey) Kime, Dusty (Daphne) Kime and Emily (Tom) Barnes; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, John (Arden) McTaggart; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 43 years, Nicholas Zacok, parents: Fred and Minnie McTaggart; and brothers: Fred and William McTaggart.

Friends are invited to meet with the family in celebrating Joan's life on Tuesday, March 22nd at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) beginning at 10:00 a.m. Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor James Thomson officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.

Joan was a lifetime resident of the Calumet Area and a graduate of Hammond High School, class of 1940. Joan was a charter member of Covenant Presbyterian Church where she worshipped and grew in her faith and love of Jesus Christ. She was employed as an office clerk at Inland Steel from 1942 until 1957. Joan was Past Worthy Matron of Order of Eastern Star Indiana Harbor Lodge. During her long lifetime, Joan was a great friend to many and touched so many in so many ways.

For more information, you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219) 844-1600 or you may visit us at: www.bockenfunerals.com.