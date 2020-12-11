Joan K. Berwanger (nee Osborne)

LANSING, IL — Joan K. Berwanger, 82, of Lansing, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Joan is survived by her loving children: Katherine (Ronald) Thill, John Berwanger, Fred Berwanger, Jeannie (Bo) Lollar and Mike (Melanie) Berwanger. Cherished grandmother of Eric, Ryan, Brynn and Benjamin; and great-grandmother of Eliott, and Penelope Joan. Also surviving are nephews, Mike, Jeff and Greg. Joan was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Berwanger; loving parents; brother, Richard Osborne; and nephew, Tim.

A private memorial service for the family only will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 6:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-ALUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL, with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 3:00 PM until time of service.

Due to the COVIDid-19 pandemic, virus masks are mandatory and the 6 feet social distancing protocol will be enforced. For those friends and family members who are unable or choose not to attend you may go to our website at www.schroederlauer.com and leave your condolences for the family.