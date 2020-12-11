Joan K. Berwanger (nee Osborne)
LANSING, IL — Joan K. Berwanger, 82, of Lansing, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Joan is survived by her loving children: Katherine (Ronald) Thill, John Berwanger, Fred Berwanger, Jeannie (Bo) Lollar and Mike (Melanie) Berwanger. Cherished grandmother of Eric, Ryan, Brynn and Benjamin; and great-grandmother of Eliott, and Penelope Joan. Also surviving are nephews, Mike, Jeff and Greg. Joan was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Berwanger; loving parents; brother, Richard Osborne; and nephew, Tim.
A private memorial service for the family only will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 6:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-ALUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL, with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 3:00 PM until time of service.
Due to the COVIDid-19 pandemic, virus masks are mandatory and the 6 feet social distancing protocol will be enforced. For those friends and family members who are unable or choose not to attend you may go to our website at www.schroederlauer.com and leave your condolences for the family.
Joan will be remembered for her selflessness, patience and commitment to helping others. Her calm and gentle demeanor put others at ease and made all who knew her feel welcomed and special. She shared her many talents generously while never asking anything in return. Her creative cakes were legendary. Her garden was gorgeous. Her artistic ability and decorating skills made her the first person to call when planning a special get together.
Joan gave birth to five children over the span of 20 years. She served on and chaired many volunteer committees related to their schools, Scouts and sports for decades. Her dedication to her family was endless. Joan's simple acts of kindness, empathy and compassion will continue to leave a lasting impression on those who were lucky enough to have known her. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joan's name to Feeding America.
