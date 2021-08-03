 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joan K. Chavez

Joan K. Chavez

Joan K. Chavez

LANSING, IL - Joan K. Chavez, age 77 of Lansing, IL, formerly of Glenwood, IL, passed away at her home on Sunday, August 1, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Joe L. Chavez; children: Kenneth Cherry and Robert Cherry; Chris, Joseph (Desiree), and Raquel. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Anthony, Jonathon, Ashley, Ralph, Alejandra, Zachary, Alyssa, and Jacob; great grandchildren: Olivia, Leila, Santino, and Angelo; mother: Cecilla Bland; brothers: James Bland and Bill Bland; and sister: Catherine. Joan was preceded in death by daughter: Sylvia; and her father: James Bland.

Friends are invited to visit with Joan's family on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 from 4:00–8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL, with her funeral service beginning at 7:30 PM.

Joan had worked as a Screenwriter. www.schroederlauer.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pritzker signs gun overhaul legislation

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts