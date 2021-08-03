LANSING, IL - Joan K. Chavez, age 77 of Lansing, IL, formerly of Glenwood, IL, passed away at her home on Sunday, August 1, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Joe L. Chavez; children: Kenneth Cherry and Robert Cherry; Chris, Joseph (Desiree), and Raquel. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Anthony, Jonathon, Ashley, Ralph, Alejandra, Zachary, Alyssa, and Jacob; great grandchildren: Olivia, Leila, Santino, and Angelo; mother: Cecilla Bland; brothers: James Bland and Bill Bland; and sister: Catherine. Joan was preceded in death by daughter: Sylvia; and her father: James Bland.