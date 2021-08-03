Joan K. Chavez
LANSING, IL - Joan K. Chavez, age 77 of Lansing, IL, formerly of Glenwood, IL, passed away at her home on Sunday, August 1, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Joe L. Chavez; children: Kenneth Cherry and Robert Cherry; Chris, Joseph (Desiree), and Raquel. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Anthony, Jonathon, Ashley, Ralph, Alejandra, Zachary, Alyssa, and Jacob; great grandchildren: Olivia, Leila, Santino, and Angelo; mother: Cecilla Bland; brothers: James Bland and Bill Bland; and sister: Catherine. Joan was preceded in death by daughter: Sylvia; and her father: James Bland.
Friends are invited to visit with Joan's family on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 from 4:00–8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL, with her funeral service beginning at 7:30 PM.
Joan had worked as a Screenwriter. www.schroederlauer.com