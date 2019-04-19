BLAINE, MN - Joan Kay (Dixon) Becker age 80 of Blaine, MN, a '57 graduate of Boone Grove, H.S., passed away April 7, 2019 with family by her side. She enjoyed road trips with her family and visiting with family and friends. Employee of Hennepin County for 22 years. She enjoyed each day with laughter and joy. Preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy; parents, Ralph and Anna Dixon; and sister-in-law, Anna-Marie Dixon.
Survived by her children, Tony Becker (Louise), Jerry, Marie Becker (William Riley), Teresa (Bill) Lotz, Sue (Mike) Lee; grandchildren, Patty, Jacob, Jessica; great-grand-daughter, Peyton; brother, Jerry Dixon.
Celebration of Life Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 3:00 PM, Crestview Senior Community, 12016 Ulysses St. NE, Blaine, MN.