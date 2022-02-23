March 14, 1946 - Feb. 20, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Joan Kay Hilzley, 75, of Valparaiso, Indiana peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 20, 2022 in Vancrest of New Carlisle, Ohio.

Joan was born March 14, 1946. She was born in Indiana, graduated from Crown Point High School. Joan was a peaceful and loving spirit who was dedicated to her family.

Joan is survived by her sons: Jim (Katalie) Hilzley and John P. (Natalie) Hilzley; siblings, Jim, Ron, Janet, Tom and Vernon "Butch"; grandchildren: Madyson and Timmy Hilzley as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Marie (Koch) Kaiser as well as her husband, Larry Hilzley.

A special thank you to Vancrest for Joan's loving care.

A gathering of family and friends in celebration of Joan's life to be announced.

In lieu of flowers and in memory of Joan's life, please donate to the Indiana Veteran's Home, Attention: Community Services Director, 3851 N. River Road, West Lafayette, Indiana 47906, in honor of Joan's husband, Larry and her son, John who served our country.

Arrangements entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.