CROWN POINT, IN - Joan Krall, of Crown Point, passed away January 9, 2021.

She was a retired Elementary School Principal for the City of Crown Point. Joan loved giraffes and was an expert seamstress.

She was preceded in death by her husband John Krall. Joan is survived by her children: Tim (PennySue) Orr; Janet (Rick) Peters; grandchildren: Julie Burton, Christopher (Wirdani) Peters; great grandchildren: Tristan and Reveille; sister-Linda Faulkner.

A memorial service for Joan will be held at a later date. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (HOBART) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.