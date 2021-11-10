Joan Kwiatkowski (nee Toellner)

Joan was a graduate of Dyer High School Class of 1951, and remained very close with her high school friends in The Gang "Club". She was the co-owner of Kwiatkowski Masonry in Crown Point, IN, with her husband. After retirement they moved to Tucson, AZ, and enjoyed their time together. Joan belonged to the Red Hat Society and the Putters Club of Saddle Brooke in AZ. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and daughter who will be greatly missed.