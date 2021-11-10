Joan Kwiatkowski (nee Toellner)
ST. JOHN, IN — Joan Kwiatkowski (nee Toellner), age 88, of St. John, IN, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021.
Joan is survived by her children: Rick (Jill) Kwiatkowski, Dan Kwiatkowski, Denise Clark (nee Kwiatkowski); grandchildren: Eric (Becky) Kwiatkowski, Kelly Griffiths, Amy Kenny, Brandon (Missy) Young, Rob (Christiana) Stochel, Ashleigh Stochel, Kristin (Jason) Vollen (nee Kwiatkowski), Matt (Megan) Kwiatkowski, Jill (Joe) Colpitts (nee Clark), Patrick Clark, Michael Clark; 21 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Kwiatkowski; parents: Henry and Margaret Toellner (nee Moss); brother, Jack Toellner; daughters-in-law: Crystal Kwiatkowski, Susan Kwiatkowski; and niece, Tammy Hale (nee Toellner).
Joan was a graduate of Dyer High School Class of 1951, and remained very close with her high school friends in The Gang "Club". She was the co-owner of Kwiatkowski Masonry in Crown Point, IN, with her husband. After retirement they moved to Tucson, AZ, and enjoyed their time together. Joan belonged to the Red Hat Society and the Putters Club of Saddle Brooke in AZ. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and daughter who will be greatly missed.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, November 12, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 12:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 4:00 PM with Pastor Andy Nearpass officiating. Private interment will take place at a later date at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Joan's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital or to the Susan G. Komen Fund.
Visit Joan's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.