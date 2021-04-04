Apr. 11, 1944 – Jan. 12, 2021

HOBART, IN - Joan Laverne Palmer, age 76, passed suddenly on January 12, 2021 while surrounded by family. She was born in Halls, TN, and she lived in Hobart, IN for 55 years.

Joan loved people, especially children. She drove a school bus for Hobart Township for over 30 years. Her favorite route was her special needs children from Hobart, Lake Station, and Crown Point. Her students were very important to her and she was loved by all. She also was a long-time recess aide at Meister Elementary.

She was known for her joyful spirit and her beautiful smile. When she entered a room, others were immediately drawn to her. She was known for feeding and rescuing all the local critters – both feather and fur. Most importantly, she loved the Lord.

Joan is survived by her brother Sonny Baker of Halls, TN, her former husband, Donald Palmer of LaPorte, IN; her four children: Vicky (Danny) Warren of Mena, AR, Cindy Palmer of Laporte, IN, Ray (Leana) Palmer of Kouts, IN, and Tami (Steve) Mahns of Valparaiso, IN; and her seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson; and her many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her mother, Nadine Kilpatrick, her father, R.W. Baker, and her sister, Marie Littles. She will be dearly missed by all.