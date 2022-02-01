NOV. 5, 1933 - JAN. 25, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN -

Joan Lee Krueger, age 88, of Valparaiso, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 from natural causes. Joan was born November 5, 1933 in Gary, Indiana to restaurateur parents John (Jack) and Faye Kirkendorfer (Jacks Waffle House) in Gary, Indiana. She graduated from Horace High School in Gary and married her high school sweetheart, Maynard Krueger (Emerson High School) on Valentine's Day in 1953.

Her passing comes just three weeks shy of what would have been their 69th wedding anniversary.

She is survived by her loving husband, Maynard A. Krueger Jr., who describes her as the "love of his life". As lifelong partners they raised a family of three children in Merrillville, Indiana. Her oldest son, Jeff Krueger and his wife Lana, live in Miami, Florida; her son, Garry Krueger and his wife Carole live in Valparaiso, Indiana; and her daughter, Lori Schmidt lives in Chesterton, Indiana.

Joan is also survived by nine grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. Oldest son Jeff has four sons; Travis and his wife Kelly (Chicago, IL); Justin and his wife Courtney, and their two children Olivia (9) and Jackson (5) live in Cincinnati, Ohio; Adam and Katy (Maynard) live in Denver, Colorado; and Jeff's youngest son, Taylor, lives in New York City. Joan's son Garry and his wife Carole live in Valparaiso, Indiana; their daughter Lauren (Krueger) Reinhertz and her husband Mike live in Valparaiso, Indiana with their two children, Luke (3) and Eve (9 months); and their son Joel and Maddie Pisanelli live in Chicago, Illinois. Daughter Lori and her late husband Kevin have three children; Dr. Ryan Schmidt of Chesterton, Indiana; daughter Courtney and her fiance Dustin Kaptur, who reside in Chesterton; and Kyle Schmidt who also live in Chesterton.

Joan and her two sisters who preceded her, Marjorie (Krikendorfer) Barnbrook (South Bend, Indiana) and Mona Rae (Kirkendorfer) Schultz (Michigan City, Indiana) all grew up in and around the restaurant and catering business in Gary. As a teenager Joan was a car hop on roller skates at her parent's establishment on East 5th Avenue in Gary (Jack's Drive-In)... A story she often told with a twinkle in her eyes to her children who struggled to imagine "Mom" on roller skates! She enjoyed the shock and amazement her kids had when they tried to picture, with suspicion, Mom on roller skates. She lived for, and vicariously through, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. As her children grew and began their own lives and families, both locally and beyond, she longed for the days when she and the family were all in the nest. She loved playing with all the children, cards, board games, reminiscing over old photos, which she insisted be pursued every get together. She was strong, opinionated, and willing to do anything for anyone in the family. She always came form the vantage point of love for the family, and while nearly always convinced her ideas and suggestions were absolutely correct, there was the "occasional" push back, I reflect on with a smile!

Mom you are already missed. We always knew you were there for us no matter what, we just had to reach out. While her conviction in knowing what was best was, at times, met with differing opinions, you always knew she was there for you... For her family, and that unflinching commitment and dedication to her family was always an underlying comfort.

We love you Mom, God has called you home, rest in peace.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Krueger family. At the request of the family, services for Joan will remain private. However, the funeral service will be livestreamed at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 5th. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Heart to Heart Hospice who cared for Joan and kept her comfortable and peaceful: Heart to Heart Hospice,

402 Wall St Suite 12, Valparaiso, IN 46383