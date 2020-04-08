EAST CHICAGO, IN - Joan Lee Zyzanski (nee Jakubowicz), age 66, of East Chicago, passed away on April 3, 2020 after her long and courageous battle with cancer. Joan graduated from East Chicago Roosevelt High School in 1972; received her bachelor's degree from Calumet College of St. Joseph; and her master's degree from Indiana University. She was also a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in East Chicago. Joan was most commonly known as "Mrs. Z" by the students that she taught in East Chicago during her 38-year long career. She had a caring nature and a strong will. She was the rock for her family and kept them all together.