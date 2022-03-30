Joan M. Kalamir

Feb. 3, 1940 - March 28, 2022

MERRIVILLE, IN - Joan Kalamir (nee Templer), age 82, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Joan is survived by her children: Joni Almada, Nanette (Jon) Giacomin; grandchildren: Alex, Gina, and Dominic Giacomin; sisters: Joyce (late Tony) Radulovich, Sharon (late Irvin) Berry; and many nieces and nephews.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Kalamir; and parents: Eugene and Catherine Templer.

Joan was a graduate of Tolleston High School, Class of 1958. She was a devoted member of St. Joan of Arc Church. Joan worked as a court reporter for Lake County for over 30 years with Judge Schiralli. She was known as Vivian at Hobart Elks and was an avid golfer for Hobart Elks golf league. Joan was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Prayers will be said at 9:15 AM at the funeral home. Funeral Services to follow at St. Joan of Arc, 200 E 78th Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410 at 10:00 AM.

Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn and Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.

