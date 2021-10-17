 Skip to main content
Joan M. Morton-Kornacki

CROWN POINT, IN - Joan M. Morton-Kornacki, age 78, of Crown Point, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Leonard Kornacki; daughters: Joyce Sawin, Jennifer (Andrew) Robertson, Kimberly (Dean) Sjoerdsma; grandchildren: Jake, Benjamin, Emily, Ryne, and Peyton; sister, Rose Benner and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Dolores Marshall.

A funeral mass will be held directly at St. Matthias Church, 101 W Burrell Drive in Crown Point at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021. Cremation to follow.

Joan enjoyed playing bunko and going to the casino. She loved to vacation in Florida and spend time with her grandchildren. www.fagenmiller.com

