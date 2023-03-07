Jan. 18, 1934 - Mar. 2, 2023

HUDSON, OH - Joan M. Munson, 89, died March 2, 2023. Born and raised in Whiting, IN, she moved to Hudson in 1976, and spent most of her career as a registered nurse at Bedford Community Hospital.

Preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary (Durkac) Dolak; three sisters and three brothers-in-law. She is survived by husband, James; sons, David (Laura) and Tom (Lisa); daughter, Christy (David) Cuppage; nine grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Jack and Jim Oliver, Marge Kacak, Ed Kusnir, and Ginny Kusnir.

Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow 44224, for visitation, TODAY, Tuesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Mass of the Christian Burial, Wednesday, 11:00 AM, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 340 N. Main Street, Hudson 44236.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities, 7911 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland 44102.

