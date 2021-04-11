 Skip to main content
Joan M. (nee Wehner) Ketchmark

June 24, 1932 - April 3, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Joan M. Ketchmark, age 88, of Valparaiso, IN passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 passed away surrounded by family. She was born June 24, 1932 in Gary, IN, daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Mager) Wehner.

She retired Treasurer of Chester, Inc. (1996) after 26 years, a member of St. Pauls Catholic Church, former board member of Chester, Inc., 1950 graduate of Valparaiso High School.

Survived by husband Paul E. Ketchmark; children: Deborah (William) Dean, Mary Jo (Larry) Crandall, Timothy Ketchmark; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; siblings: Jerry (June) Wehner, Marilyn (Joseph) Mammola, Jane (Dan) Rop, Richard Wehner; sister-in-law, Betty Wehner.

Preceded in death by parents; brothers: Ron Wehner and Thomas Wehner.

Meet with the family on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 Campbell St., Valparaiso, IN. Memorial service on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, Joyce Knauff officiating. Social distancing and masks are required at the funeral home. Cremation will take place.

Memorials may be made to VNA Hospice. Funeral arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME (219) 462-3125.

