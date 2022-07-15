Joan M. Polus (nee Sekula)

TINLEY PARK - Joan M. Polus (nee Sekula), of Tinley Park, formerly of Calumet City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Polus of 52 years. Loving mother to Michele Grelecki (nee Polus), with whom she resided, Mark, Tom (Jackie) and Jim (Laura) Polus. Devoted grandmother to Shari (Bill) Teigeler, Ryan (Brianna) Grelecki, Nicole (Joe) Olen, Samantha (Cody) Blue, Matthew, Brooke (Jacky), Martha (Kyle), Kara (Pete), Katie, Luke (Tiffany) and Jack Polus. Dearest great-grandmother of Delaney and Parker Teigeler, Eli and Ava Polus, Avery and Zoe Olen, Henry and Everett Blue, Austin Stringer, Edison and Lincoln Polling. Aunt of numerous nieces and nephews.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Polus, parents Victor and Martha (nee Kieras) Sekula, two sisters and one brother.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, IN 46311 with a visitation from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. A service will be officiated at 4:00 p.m.

Joan loved being with family, playing games and just having fun. She was an avid sports fan of Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks and Greenbay Packers. She was a former member of St. Andrew the Apostle Church and societies.

For service information please call 219-864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.