CHICAGO, IL - Joan M. Radloff, age 91, late of the East Side, Chicago, IL, passed away on January 20, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Joan is survived by her nephews: Edward (Sophie) Kolodziej, Sr. and David (Mary) Kolodziej, great-niece: Jennifer Hansen and great-nephew: Edward Kolodziej Jr., great-great neice: Bryanne Hansen and many cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents: Walter and Catherine Radloff, grandparents: Timothy and Mary Crowley; sister: Dorothy (Edward) Kolodziej; brother: Walter Radloff; and her lifelong best friend Cherie Vanoffelen.

Retired manager of Jewel Osco after 42 years.

Joan will be remembered for her passion for golfing, bowling, gambling and enjoyed her vodka gimlets.

Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Wednesday, January 27, 2021, 10:30 a.m. from the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago, IL, to the Church of the Annunciata. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all federal, state, and local guidelines as to attendance numbers, social distancing, and facial coverings will be strictly followed. 773-731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com