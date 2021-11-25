SCHERERVILLE, IN - Joan M. Ranta, age 73, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her daughters: Michelle Ranta and Carrie (Robert) Fleming; two grandchildren: Jon Lucas and Delaney; siblings: Linda, Cass, Jean and John; devoted partner, Ron Pavlowski; their daughter, Linda Roat and numerous loving family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents: Clarence and Helen Hazekamp and her loving husband of 44 years, Jon Ranta.
Family and Friends may meet with the family on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of Rt. 41 and 129th Ave), Cedar Lake.
During Joan's career, she worked as a bookkeeper for various organizations starting with Household Finance in Roseland where she met her husband, Jon.
Joan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother "Noanie" and sister. She was as kind and loving as they come; giving you everything she had, if necessary. She was extremely talented and had many passions and gifts from bowling and fishing to crocheting blankets, booties and bonnets for all of the newest family members. Joan also loved to sew. Her daughters' dolls and Barbies had all the best fashions from custom bridal and evening gowns to fur coats. She was also a great cook and was known for baking some of the most amazing Christmas cookies which was fitting since it was her most favorite holiday. However, her greatest gift some might say was the gift of gab. Of all her passions, her biggest love was her family. Some of her most precious memories were from family vacations to Wittig's resort, covered bridge camping trips, weekends at the lake and the annual Aunties shopping weekend. When she wasn't spending time with family, she was out shopping with her long-time best friend Midge Guess. When they weren't shopping, they were playing cards or dice and giggling over their many funny stories and antics. Joan was loved by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her and she will be greatly missed.www.burdanfuneralhome.com.