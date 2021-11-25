Joan M. Ranta

Joan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother "Noanie" and sister. She was as kind and loving as they come; giving you everything she had, if necessary. She was extremely talented and had many passions and gifts from bowling and fishing to crocheting blankets, booties and bonnets for all of the newest family members. Joan also loved to sew. Her daughters' dolls and Barbies had all the best fashions from custom bridal and evening gowns to fur coats. She was also a great cook and was known for baking some of the most amazing Christmas cookies which was fitting since it was her most favorite holiday. However, her greatest gift some might say was the gift of gab. Of all her passions, her biggest love was her family. Some of her most precious memories were from family vacations to Wittig's resort, covered bridge camping trips, weekends at the lake and the annual Aunties shopping weekend. When she wasn't spending time with family, she was out shopping with her long-time best friend Midge Guess. When they weren't shopping, they were playing cards or dice and giggling over their many funny stories and antics. Joan was loved by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her and she will be greatly missed.www.burdanfuneralhome.com.