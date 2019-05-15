HEGEWISCH, IL - Joan M. Timm (nee Lihota) age 84, late of Hegewisch, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph E. Timm, Sr. Loving mother of Ralph (Tina) Timm, Jr., Thomas Timm and Holly (Mark) Popczak. Proud grandmother of Angelina and Vincent Timm. Caring sister of Edward (Judith) Lihota. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents: Joseph and Helen Lihota. Joan was very active in various community organizations and she will be dearly missed.
Chapel Service 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 17, 2019 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019. 773.646.1133 or www.opytfh.com