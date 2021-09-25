VALPARAISO, IN - Joan M. Woloszyn, 82, of Valparaiso, formerly of Hobart passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021. She was born July 25, 1939 to Ralph Otto and Mildred (Earnest) O”Brien, attended Bishop Noll Institute and completed studies at Portage Adult Education.

On February 1, 1963 she married Robert E. Woloszyn who preceded her in death in 2012. Together they enjoyed traveling to parks throughout the U.S., watching the myriad of wild birds at their feeder, spending time with family, and cheering on their favorite college, NFL & MLB teams. Survivors include their children: Loren (Kelly) Woloszyn of Westville, Laura (James) Walker of Valparaiso and Diann Toth of Merrillville; grandchildren: Nicholas Woloszyn, Sarah Woloszyn, Stacy Walker, Alisha Worth, Ben Walker; and great-grandchildren: Emily, Braedon, Brooklyn, Aria, Derek, Noah, Mikalah and Brantley. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters, Nancy Rogers & Anne Knight.