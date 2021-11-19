Joan Manns-Lawrence

Joan loved animals, especially dogs. Most times Joan had at least two dogs at any given moment. She loved playing Trivia with anyone who would play. She was a Mensa member and held a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Human Resource. Joan was an outgoing friendly person whom everyone who met her loved her. She had a keen wit and cared about everyone. Joan loved traveling and spent a lot of time with her son fishing. She and her husband Phil were meant to be together. Their time was cut short but they are still joined in their hearts. Joan was loved by many and will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com