CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL - Joan Marie O'Neill (nee Fitzpatrick), age 87 of Chicago Heights, passed peacefully on Sunday, December 23, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Joseph C. O'Neill. Loving mother of her eight children: Michael (Linda), Patrick, (Debra), Kevin (Mary Ellen), Maryellyn (Michael) Knight, Timothy (Nancy), Joanne (Ronald) Sicher, Colleen (David) Ranieri, Bridget (Timothy) Reed. Grandmother of 19: Christopher, Sean, Amy (Kyle Siwinski) and Douglas O'Neill (fiance Christina Wrobel); Erin (Ryan Johnson), Ryan (Heather), Patrice (fiance Peter Zagotta) and Patrick O'Neill; Brendan and Eileen O'Neill; James (Hillary) and Katherine Knight; Meghan (Douglas) Buysse, Joseph and Robert (Natasha) O'Neill; Brian and Kevin Sicher; Jack and Adam Reed. Great-Grandmother of Duncan, Kiera, Natalie, Logan, Aiden, Gavin, Emerson, Theodore, Michael, Grace, Daniel, Adalynn and Aleah.
Joan was born on January 19, 1931 to John and Eileen Fitzpatrick joining older brother Jack. She attended St. Columbanus Catholic School, Aquinas High School and St. Teresa's College. In 1954 she married the love of her life Joe who preceded her in death in 2014. Joan was a caring and compassionate wife, mother, sister and friend. While raising eight children she always prioritized the happiness of those around her before herself. She was a successful business owner for over 40 years. Joan embraced all that was good in life and showed others how to do the same.
Joan had a special place in her heart for her family especially her grandchildren and her great grandchildren and truly enjoyed watching them grow up. Throughout her life she had an adventurous spirit and was always up for day trips with her family, favorites include Notre Dame and Bears football games, visiting the Bears training camp, winery tours, shopping adventures and Broadway shows.
She was an avid believer in her Catholic faith and upbringing and in that spirit family and friends may call at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN on Thursday, December 27, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Joan's life will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 22244 Torrence Avenue, Sauk Village, IL on Friday, December 28, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations and or memorials are requested to be sent to Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 and WTTW Channel 11, 5400 North St. Louis Avenue, Chicago, IL, 60625. www.kishfuneralhome.net