SCHERERVILLE, IN - Joan Marie Zerebny, nee Mausen, age 93, of Schererville, IN, passed away peacefully at home with her son, Phillip by her side on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Beloved wife of the late Michael Zerebny. Dear mother of the late Michael H., Nicholas G. (LeAnne), Christopher John, Timothy J. (partner Derek), and Phillip G. Zerebny. Proud nana of Nicholas and Annie. Dear sister of the late Margaret, Joyce and the late Jean, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Joan was a devoted mother, wife, nana and devout Christian.

She was active in her parishes at St. Jude the Apostle in South Holland where she participated in the St. Jude Players Club, at St. Ann in Lansing where she and Mike were extraordinary ministers of communion for many years before retiring to Schererville and becoming a parishioner at St. Joseph. She was also a volunteer at St. Margaret Mercy in Dyer where she contributed over 13,000 hours of her time.

The family would like to express their eternal gratitude to those who provided extraordinary and compassionate care and companionship to Joan during her journey, most especially Liz as well as Sharon and Donna. The family would also like to extend their appreciation to Yasir Fasih, MD for his knowledge and insight and his caring staff.

Visitation Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a wake service to be held at 4:00 p.m. Prayer service Friday, January 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. from Smits Funeral Home 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, to St. Joseph Catholic Church 440 Joliet St. Dyer, IN, for a 11:00 a.m. funeral Mass, with Rev. Peter Muha officiating. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery – Calumet City, IL.

Memorials may be made in Joan's honor to Hospice of the Calumet Area in Munster, IN or the Alzheimer's Association.

