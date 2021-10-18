Joan Monica Mary Gang
April 11, 1950 - Oct. 15, 2021
CROWN POINT - Joan Monica Mary Gang, age 71 of Crown Point, Indiana passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord on Friday, October 15, 2021, surrounded by her beloved family after a valiant battle with cancer.
Born April 11, 1950 in Cleveland, Ohio to a family of three children. The family relocated to Elkhart, Indiana where Joan attended and graduated from Concord High School. Joan met what was to be the love of her life at an armory dance, later to be married on July 19, 1968. The couple remained "Happy Together" for 53 wonderful years.
Joan is survived by her loving husband, Ronald A. Gang; children: Katherine (Marc) Jackett, Jeffrey (Angela) Gang; five grandchildren: Sarah (Sam) Green, Johnathon (Katie) Gang, Lindsey Gang, Brandon Jackett, Ariana Moats; great-grandchild: Olivia Green; brothers: Les (Caroline) Zieba, Mike (Andrea) Zieba, Benard Schut; other family: Adam (Amy, Chloe) Schut, Kimberly (Brian, Sidney, Samantha) McDowell, Marcel Zieba, Nicole Zieba.
Preceded in death by parents: Victoria and John Zieba; sister-in-law, Debra Schut.
Joan was involved in many activities. She enjoyed the arts and helping others. She worked as a reading aid, bank teller and homemaker. Organizations include Scouts, CPC Theater, band boosters, active member of St. Mathias church choirs, Noteables and NWI Teal Hearts. Committed to her husband and family above all, camping, traveling, music, her Polish Heritage, community volunteer, giving back to children with her husband as Mr. & Mrs. Claus.
Joan was a proud American and was the wife of a Vietnam Veteran and mother of a Gulf War Veteran. Joan's love of the arts also encouraged her daughter's career as a music teacher. A friend to everyone, her care and concern showed in everything she did. We were impacted not just by what she said but also by what she left unsaid. It was her actions that defined her and set such a great example for all of us, especially her family.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, October 22, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.
For the safety of Joan's family and friends, we kindly ask that masks be worn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Joan's name to Team TEAL Hearts of NWI #7280 https://giveovarian.org/team/7280.
Visit Joan's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.