DYER, IN - Joan N. Cornet, age 80 of Dyer, IN passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Alphon "Buck" Cornet; children: Desiree (Josh) Stoffregen, John Casse, Mark (Tina) Casse, Stephen "Doug" (Melissa) Cornet and John (Lori) Cornet; grandchildren: Peyton, Christopher Kyle, Cameron, Colby, Camille, Norman, Joel, Alex, Kyle C., Camden and Cade; brother, Michael Peters; and niece and nephew: Denise Vilardo and Tom Vilardo. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Harriet Peters; and sister, Marian Vilardo.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Charles Niblick. Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Wednesday, at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass.

Joan was an avid traveler, Cub's fan and dancer. She loved her children and grandchildren will all her heart. Joan was a wonderful, patient, kind, energetic and loving person. She will be dearly missed by all who was touched by her life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joan's name to Hospice of the Calumet Area. www.kishfuneralhome.net