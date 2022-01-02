 Skip to main content
LAKE VILLAGE, IN - Joan N. Madison-Regan, 81, originally of Lake Village, IN passed away on Monday December 13, 2021 in Sarasota, FL.

She will be remembered lovingly by the many friends and family members who enjoyed her company throughout her lifetime.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents: Porter and Edith (Cummins) Madison; sisters: Joy Middleton and Judi Baird; beloved husband, John Regan.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Kent (Sue) Middleton, Kirk (Laura) Middleton, Brian (Kathy) Middleton, Debra (Tim) Hausmann, Daniel Baird, David (Julie) Baird as well as her great nieces and nephews: Cole, Kelsey, Sarah, Megan, Gina, Alex, Cory and Lauren.

Joan worked as a nurse in Northwest Indiana and also briefly in the Real Estate Industry in Sarasota FL, where she made her home. She and John enjoyed many years of travel and golf alongside friends and family with similar interests. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services to be announced at a later date.

SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell, IN. www.sheetsfuneral.com

