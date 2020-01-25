CROWN POINT, IN - Joan Nadine Neal (Amos), Beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother went to be with Jesus one December 23, 2019.

She was born in Okemah, OK on January 14, 1939. She is preceded in death by her mother Edith Freddie Amos (Dodson), father Marion Noojin Amos; sons, Richard Allen Neal, John Kevin Neal; granddaughter Samantha Neal.

She is survived by son Keith Neal (Wendy) daughter Kathryn Lindley (nee Neal) (Jay); son Kris Neal (Laura); daughter-in-law Carolyn Neal (Gargett); grandsons, Mike, Kody, Jacob, Luke; granddaughters, Kandise Spurgeon (Jason) Kourtney Davis (Matt) Ava, Madison, Hannah, Rachel, Madeline; great- grandchildren Kenna, Kip, Kamden, Harper, Krew.

She was a employee of Lake Central Transportation as a bus driver for over 30 years. She was a Loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. She will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Gateway Church.