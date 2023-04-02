VALPARAISO, IN - Joan P. Mahoney, 79, of Valparaiso passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at Hospice of Cincinnati. She was born May 17, 1943 in Valparaiso to Melvin and Pauline (Bundy) Taylor, graduated from Kouts High School in 1961, and received her B.A. and M.A. in Education from Purdue University. Joan's 38-year career as a Spanish teacher at Crown Point, Chesterton and Valparaiso culminated with her retirement in 2003, which included 29 years at VHS. Joan loved her students, and in addition to teaching she served as the sponsor of Student Council, the Spanish Club and cheerleading throughout her career. Joan enjoyed her membership at First United Methodist Church of Valparaiso, United Methodist Women and Tri Kappa, and volunteering at St. Agnes Adult Day Center.