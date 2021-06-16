Joan P. Schroeder

Staying close to home, she attended Valparaiso University. Her career began as a long distance telephone operator with GTE, but it was as hostess "Mama Jo" at The Big Wheel Restaurant, which she owned with her husband, Dick, for several decades that she became a beloved community "operator" of a different sort.

Joan and the City of Valparaiso grew up together. Her childhood and youth allowed her to witness the inception and passing of countless local enterprises, town characters and events that shaped the city. She loved having the inside scoop on it all. As a child, she enjoyed fishing and soda fountain visits with her dad. As a young mother, she took time to bake pies for her family and the church. As a business woman, dress shopping was just fun. As a retiree traveling with her husband in their motor home around the country provided time with family and friends. Their destinations included Florida, Montana, California, the East Coast and Alaska. Joan's giving heart supported many organizations. First Christian Church of Valparaiso was her church home for her 90 years. Her last 15 years she was in a women's group, the Ladybugs, who prayed over the celebrations and sufferings of friends, family, and our world.