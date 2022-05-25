Joan Perry (nee Curtis)

Joan was born and raised in East Chicago, IN, graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1949. She married in 1951 and moved to Hammond. She was a longtime member of Woodmar United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir. After raising her family, Joan returned to school at Purdue Calumet and became a Registered Nurse; she went on to earn a Nurse Practitioner certification from Indiana University Northwest, where she also studied gerontology. She retired from Munster Community Hospital in 2004 with 30 years of service and an award for perfect attendance that she was extremely proud of. Joan spent the majority of her retirement years in Mount Pleasant, SC, moving back to the Region in 2015. She was an avid reader and enjoyed working crossword puzzles. She had a love for animals, particularly Pugs. Joan also liked to be active and made keeping fit a priority. She could be seen daily on her brisk walks around the neighborhood, befriending stray cats and feeding the geese.