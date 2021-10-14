 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joan Pollak

Joan Pollak

Joan Pollak

Joan Pollak

Jan. 13, 1931 — Oct. 10, 2021

Joan Pollak, formerly of Lakes of the Four Seasons, passed away October 10, 2021 10:00 a.m. at home. Joan was born to Joseph and Clara (Filozof) Sapino. Joan loved cooking, playing slots at the casinos, playing bingo, and also was a multi-talented crafter. She enjoyed being a vendor in various craft shows in the area thru the years.

Joan is survived by her daughters: Jenifer (Daryl) Meyer of Huron, Ohio, and Gail (Michael) Day of Green Springs, Ohio; granddaughters: Alex and Ashleigh Osterling; two sisters: Clare (Jeff) Sudroff and Lena Valentine, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, who passed away in 2014.

Condolences may be shared online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Retailers launch early Black Friday deals

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts