Joan Pollak
Jan. 13, 1931 — Oct. 10, 2021
Joan Pollak, formerly of Lakes of the Four Seasons, passed away October 10, 2021 10:00 a.m. at home. Joan was born to Joseph and Clara (Filozof) Sapino. Joan loved cooking, playing slots at the casinos, playing bingo, and also was a multi-talented crafter. She enjoyed being a vendor in various craft shows in the area thru the years.
Joan is survived by her daughters: Jenifer (Daryl) Meyer of Huron, Ohio, and Gail (Michael) Day of Green Springs, Ohio; granddaughters: Alex and Ashleigh Osterling; two sisters: Clare (Jeff) Sudroff and Lena Valentine, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, who passed away in 2014.
Condolences may be shared online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.