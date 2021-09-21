SCHERERVILLE, IN - Joan R. Galullo (nee Lungaro), age 90 Schererville, Indiana resident formerly of Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood and Calumet City, Illinois. Lifelong devout Catholic and Member of the Blue Army of Our Lady of Fatima. Wife of the late James T. Galullo, for 59 years. Mother of Mary Therese Carli, Anthony (Sheri) Galullo, James (Lisa) Galullo and Joseph (Lisa) Galullo. Loving Grandmother of Christina Carli, Nichole (Patrick) Gaddis, Michael Galullo, Anthony (Elizabeth) Galullo, Gina (Bret) Anderson, Mary (Kiel) Hummel, Angelina Galullo, Sofia Galullo and Joseph Galullo Jr. Loving Great grandmother of Emilia Anderson. Daughter of the late Rose nee Basile and Anthony Lungaro. Sister of Antoinette (Ron) Bonato and the late Josephine (late Anthony) LaBanca, late Pascal (Jackie) Lungaro, and late Rebecca (late Fred) Brazzale. Loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews.