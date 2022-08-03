Joan R. Klekot (nee Fritz)

July 16, 1932 - Aug. 1, 2022

HAMMOND - Joan R. Klekot, age 90, of Hammond passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022.

She is survived by her three sons: Bruce (Kathy) Klekot, Gary Klekot and Terry Klekot; grandchildren: Jeremy (Nicole) Klekot, Mallorie Hanchar and Joshua Klekot; great-grandchild, Zoey Klekot; brother, Robert (Carrie) Fritz; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Klekot; and parents: Joseph and Adeline Fritz.

Funeral service will be held at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave. Hammond, IN 46323 on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery will follow. Friends are invited to join the family for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Joan was a longtime resident of Hammond. She was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.

For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com.