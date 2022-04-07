Jan. 2, 1930 - Apr. 3, 2022

Joan R. Nejdl, age 92, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2022. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert (Bob); her brother, Joseph; and fourteen nieces and nephews.

She will be remembered as a caring and loving person at a Memorial Mass 10:00 a.m., April 8, 2022 at Divine Savior Church, 6700 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL 60516.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to Divine Savior Parish would be appreciated.

Arrangements by Toon Funeral Home, Downers Grove, IL 630-968-0408.