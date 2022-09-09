Joan Rae Arnold (nee Hale)

HOBART, IN - On September 4th, 2022, Joan Rae Arnold (nee Hale), 86 years old, passed away with her daughters by her side. She struggled with Alzheimer's and Dementia, but never let that overcome her drive to be a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her soulmate and love of her life, Gene Arnold. They recently celebrated 64 years of marriage before his passing in November of 2021.

Joan was born in Gary, IN to Richard and Roma Hale. She graduated from Gary Edison High School, Class of 1956. Upon graduation, she married her beloved husband and started a family in Hobart, IN. After raising two beautiful girls, they decided to move to the country side in Knox, IN to begin their early retirement years. The remainder of their retirement was filled with warmer, sunnier days relaxing poolside in Rotonda West, FL. She most recently returned to Hobart and resided at Brentwood Senior Living.

Joan's life was full of smiles, laughter, and spending time with her family. For many years she was an auditor at Sears Roebuck & Company and employee of Area Sheet Metal. Outside of her career, she loved to keep an immaculate house and a beautiful yard. If you did not find her working in the yard on her flowers, or singing in the choir, she was right next to her husband cruising in one of their classic antique cars.

Joan always had a smile on her face, never spoke a negative word about anyone, and had a way to deliver a thoughtful message with her sweet voice.

Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."

Joan is survived by her 2 daughters: Kimberly (Tom) Lane, Kristy Rosenbaum (Ron Vierk); four granddaughters Heather (Mick) O'Donoghue, Lyndsay Simpson, Kylee (Jordan) Moss, Chanler Rosenbaum; and four great-granddaughters: Kennedy, Maci, Karrington and Mollee. She is also survived by her sisters; Sharon Melchiori, Judy (Dave) Hernandez; and brother Richard (Ginny) Hale. Many nieces, nephews and dear friends, all of whom she loved and touched deeply. She was also preceded in death by her twin sister Jeannie Kresho.

She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

The lives of Gene and Joan will be celebrated together in a private venue with immediate family.

Donations can be placed in her name with the Alzheimer's Association or Multiple Sclerosis Society.