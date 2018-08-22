HEGEWISCH, IL - Joan Rosinski (nee Gargas), age 87, of Hegewisch, passed away Saturday, August 18, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Norbert. Loving mother of Dennis Ret. CPD (Nancy), Michael (Valorie) and Karen Rosinski. Devoted Grandma of seven and special G.G. of thirteen. Also survived by loving sisters: Helen (late John), Kenda, Audrey (late Benjamin) Simons; brother Joseph (late Marge) Gargas and brother-in-law Fred Ganz. Fond aunt of many nieces, nephews and dear friend of many. Preceded in death by brothers and sisters Loretta (Ted), Marie (Chester), Adolph (Fran), John and Stacia. Devoted employee of Marshall Field & Company in River Oaks for over 40 years.
Visitation Friday 2:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 8:45 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to St. Florian Church. Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Joan's name would be appreciated. 773-731-2749. wwwelmwoodchapel.com