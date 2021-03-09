Nov. 30. 1929 - March 7, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Joan Smith (nee Markstrom), age 91, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at her home.

Joan is survived by her children: Kathy Scott and Laura (Allan Disantis) Smith; granddaughter, Angelynn (Edward) Barton; and daughter-in-law, Karen Smith; family friend, Charles Wheeler.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore "Bill" Smith; son, Ted Smith Jr.; parents: Carl and Loretta Markstrom; brother, George Markstrom; son-in-law, Chuck Scott; nephew, Dennis Markstrom; and sisters-in-law: Dorothy Markstrom and Marcia Haberlin.

Joan was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Crown Point and a member of the Ruth Circle. She was a resale shop volunteer. She loved geneology, antique glass, reading, travel and learning new things.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

Funeral Service to follow at 6:00 PM on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Funeral Home with Chaplain Michael Booth officiating. Cremation to follow.