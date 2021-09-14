Joan T. Jarczyk

HAMMOND, IN - Joan T. Jarczyk, age 86, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

She is survived by her sister in law, Marge (late Leonard) Jarczyk; many nieces, nephews; great-nieces, and great-nephews. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Josephine Jarczyk; sisters, Genevieve Jarczyk, Adeline (late John) Brakebill, and Loretta Smith; and her brother, Leonard Jarczyk.

Funeral services Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 12 Noon Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Stanley Dominik officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation of Wednesday morning from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Joan was a lifelong Hammond resident. She was a retired employee of NIPSCO, with over 30 years of service. Joan was a lifelong and active member of St. Casimir Parish. She was a world traveler, and a delightful and loving woman who cared for her family. She will be dearly missed.