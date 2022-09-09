WHITING - Joan T. Riggs (nee Tolley), 82 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. She was the beloved wife of the late Milton R. "Charlie" Riggs who passed away June 3. 2007; loving mother of Jeff (Eileen), Mike (Clare), Bill (Chris) and C.J.; cherished grandmother of Amanda, Nicole, Bryanna, Kane and Kieran; dearest sister of Margaret (late Carl) Zehner and the late Robert (Kathleen) Tolley; many dear nieces and nephews.

Joan Riggs was born on August 24, 1940 to William and Elizabeth (Matuska) Tolley. She was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1958 and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association, BR. 81. Joan loved to read, work puzzles, garden, watch her soap-operas and Elvis, was a big Notre Dame fan, but above all spending time with her grandchildren was her greatest joy. Devoted to her family, Joan will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to your favorite charity in her memory, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.