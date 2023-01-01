 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHESTERTON, IN - Joan Terry, of Chesterton, IN, died in the Residences at Coffee Creek, in their memory ward on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Joan was born on January 14th to parents, Milton and Sandra (Melas) Terry in Gary, Indiana. She attended Gary Emerson High School and graduated in 1958. Joan was the class poet. She is survived by her brother, James (Barbara) Terry; niece, Jennifer (Doug) Schilling; nephew, John Terry; grandnephews: Zachary and Andrew Schilling; cousin, Carole Mae (Tarrie) Festa. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Sandra (Melas) Terry.

She worked at U.S. Steel for nearly 50 years. She loved her job in accounting. Joan was also asked to work on the company's monthly magazine where she met and befriended many. It was something she always wanted to do and she did it well. After she retired, she was asked to manage the Good Fellow Club and store. It was a dream come true, for retiring was not something she liked. She was also an avid photographer and taught photography for beginners. Joan loved to shop and decorate her home on the weekends and lunch with friends. She will be missed by many.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Funeral will take place on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 509 W. Division Road, Valparaiso, IN. Rev. Michael Kopil officiating. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com

