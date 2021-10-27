 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joan Turner Walker Smith

Joan Turner Walker Smith

Joan Turner Walker Smith

Joan Turner Walker Smith

Sept. 3, 1928 — Oct. 23, 2021

HOBART, IN — Joan Turner Walker Smith, age 93, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021.

A funeral service will take place Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. with one hour of visitation prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Road.

For Joan's full obituary please visit www.reesfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Top Senate Dems insist they'll get a budget deal

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts