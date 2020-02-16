Joan Wozniczka

Joan Wozniczka

Joan Wozniczka

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY DEAR WIFE ON HER SECOND ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

You are gone from sight but are forever present in the memories of my heart. Your Loving Husband, Tom

