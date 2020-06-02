× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HEBRON, IN - Joann Allen (nee Pavloff), age 77, of Hebron, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Joann is survived by her husband, Jerry; children: Del (Tracy) Allen of Portage, IN, Lorraine (Charles Kevin) Hippner of Homer Glen, IL; grandchildren: Tyler Allen, Kevin and Thomas Hippner; great-grandson, Nathan Wentz; brother, Alex J. (Donna) Pavloff Jr. of DeMotte, IN; sister, Toni (Jeff) Czarnecki of Hebron; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Joann was preceded in death by her parents: Alex and Mary Pavloff; and grandson, Brandon Klemp.

Joann was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She truly had the kindest heart and she spent her entire life caring for others. Joann was always there whenever anyone needed her. Our family and friends were so fortunate to have had her and she will forever be part of us all.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Joann's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

Visit Joann's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.